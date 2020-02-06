Tax-Aide income prep and filing service offered

The community’s free, seasonal, income-tax preparation and electronic-filing service has launched.
The AARP Tax-Aide Program began its appointment-only service Monday.
One change this year is a relocation. For 2020, the service will be offered at new site SonBridge Community Center, 1200 SE 12th St., College Place. That location will be served alongside the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, 720 Sprague St., where Tax-Aide has been a regular offering in previous years.
The tax prep will run through April 15.
The service is co-sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service to provide assistance to low-to-moderate-income taxpayers, according to an announcement.
Priority is given to those 50 and older, but taxpayers of all ages are invited to participate.
Those who intend to use the service should arrive equipped with all documents related to income and possible deductions plus photo identification for the taxpayer and spouse; Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number papers for the taxpayer, spouse and all dependents; and, if possible, a copy of last year’s tax return.
Appointments can be made at SonBridge by calling 509-529-3100 and at the senior center at 509-527-3775.