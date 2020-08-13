A new Taco Bell is in the works at the site of the former City Center Motel.
The city of Walla Walla last month received an application/proposal for the project. The paperwork was deemed substantially complete by the city Wednesday.
Eugene, Oregon,-based Weber Properties has proposed a 2,600-square-foot Taco Bell at the site, 622 W. Alder St./627 W. Main St.
Until this year, the location had for decades been home to City Center Motel, a multi-building spread that drew work crews coming into town, traveling salesmen, and truck drivers for accommodations. In more recent years, some of the units had been closed off, and a number of the guests were long-term tenants.
Before demolition earlier this year, some of the buildings were offered for $1 apiece and the cost of moving to the public, an effort to repurpose the buildings that were more than 90 years old but didn’t meet criteria for historic registries.
The Oregon-based owner is a company behind numerous regional Taco Bell locations. Its latest project would include 42 parking spaces, a drive-thru and site development and right-of-way improvements.
Plans for the existing Taco Bell at 16 N. Ninth Ave., several blocks north, are not apparent through the filing.
Those interested in commenting on the application can do so by 5 p.m. Sept. 1 via mail through the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362 or email permits@wallawallawa.gov.