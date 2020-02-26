Milton-Freewater grocer Super Milton Market has been teasing out its expansion to Walla Walla.
Owners Juan and Imelda Figueroa introduced their business last weekend to the southwest corner at Ninth Avenue and Rose Street and then again Tuesday.
The hours there offering bins of bright produce—mangoes, cactus, peppers, papayas, oranges and much more—reportedly foreshadows what’s more to come with the business.
Just named last Friday as Milton-Freewater’s Business of the Year during the Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet, the business has operated nearly nine years.
Originally opened as Super Mex in 2011 at the former Hollywood Video location, 21 N. Columbia Ave., the business was bought by the Figueroas in 2014 after a move from Othello, Wash.
Live video footage streamed on social media Tuesday showed the bins set up outside of the building.