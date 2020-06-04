Local State Farm Insurance agent Mike Stensrude donated $1,000 in gift cards to local restaurants to first responders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With all negativity (of COVID-19) around us, a focus on positivity is greatly needed," Stensrude said via email. "Hopefully, this (will) inspire other businesses to give back to this wonderful area."
Stensrude said the gift cards would be given to law enforcement, firefighters and staff at Providence St. Mary Medical Center as a show of gratitude for their efforts during the pandemic and a way to foster business for local restaurants that have suffered.