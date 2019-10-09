A $25,000 donation will power new technology at Berney Elementary.
The Walla Walla office supply and tech retailer’s donation, which was scheduled for presentation today, will help with the purchase of additional Chromebooks, printers, radios, iPads and cameras for the yearbook program, according to an announcement.
Earlier this year the local Staples store, 420 N. Wilbur Ave., participated in the Score with Intel Core competition that pitted electronics retailers from across the country to learn more about Intel technology and devices. As part of the competition, winning stores selected local schools to receive donations from Intel on their behalf. That’s how Berney was chosen, the announcement detailed.
“This generous donation will help us focus on improving student learning, enhancing family communications and helping us achieve our goal of ensuring all children learn at high levels,” said Berney Principal Michelle Carpenter in a prepared statement.