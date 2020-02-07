Providence St. Mary Medical Center has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
The hospital is one of just three in Washington east of the Cascades to receive the highest rating possible.
The ratings system ranges from one to five stars in quality measures that reflect common conditions treated by hospitals, the CMS Hospital Compare website explains. Common conditions include heart attacks or pneumonia.
Quality measures include an array of more than 100 factors divided into seven groups, such as mortality, safety of care, effectiveness of care and patient satisfaction.
The more stars earned, the better a hospital performed. The most common ratings are three or four stars, CMS says. More than 4,500 hospitals from around the country are included in the rating system.
Out of the 103 hospitals in Washington, 14 earned five-star ratings. Across the country, just 407 hospitals received five stars. According to the announcement, 1,136 received four stars, 1,191 received three stars, 701 received two, and 228 received one star.
“Providence St. Mary has held a five-star rating since 2018,” said Susan Blackburn, Providence St. Mary chief executive. “This is a true reflection on all of our caregivers, and their commitment to providing exceptional care for the people of this area.