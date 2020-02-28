Southside tasting and tap rooms fete locals

Southside tasting rooms — including a tap room and cidery — will host a day designed to celebrate locals.
Thirty brands will pay homage to local residents in a one-day event March 7 that offers discounts.
Locals Day is a chance to say thank-you to local residents for support of the wine and beer industries.
On that day, guests will enjoy 20% discounts on purchases as they enjoy tastings, tours and meeting winemakers, brewmasters and more.
Participating will be: Amavi Cellars, Balboa Winery, Basel Cellars, Blue Mountain Cidery, Brook & Bull, Castillo de Feliciana, Canvasback, Caprio Cellars, Ducleaux Cellars, Dusted Valley, Dragon’s Gate Brewery, Grosgrain, Gifford Hirlinger, Freewater Cider Co., Mackey Vineyards, Isenhower Cellars, Pepper Bridge Winery, Northstar, Rasa Vineyards, Revelry Vintners, Saviah Cellars, Sleight of Hand Cellars, Tertulia Cellars, TERO Estates, Solemn Cellars, Va Piano Vineyards, Waters, Watermill Winery and Zerba Cellars.