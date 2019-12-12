Southgate grocer hosts grand opening

Southgate Center Market hosts its grand opening celebration through Saturday.
The Southgate grocery store, formerly known as Walla Walla’s Harvest Foods and under the new ownership of Randi Kelly, showcases samples from its specialty departments in the event that runs today through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The store unveils its fresh cleanup so far, expanded selection and lower prices on 1,500 items, according to a flyer on the event.
More remodeling is reportedly expected to come. In the meantime, those meandering through can try samples from the deli, bakery, produce and meat departments.
Kelly became owner Dec. 2. The grocery store has been in the Southgate neighborhood, at 905 S. Second Ave., nearly six decades in the building developed by her late father-in-law, William Kelly. Previous grocery operators Nolan and Kathleen Lockwood retired at the end of November.