Plans for Sonic Drive-In at Walla Walla Town Center have been delayed.
Although applications for construction of a new 2,317-square-foot restaurant plus 1,388-square-foot canopy were filed earlier this year, little movement has taken place on the local version of the country’s largest drive-in restaurant chain.
Alan Gottlieb, president of California-based Real Estate Affiliates, a co-owner of the retail property, said Sonic still plans to come to Walla Walla.
The delay has taken place while operators focus on restaurants currently under construction in other parts of the state, he said.