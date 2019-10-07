Showtime Shoes, downtown Walla Walla’s stop for sneakerheads, has made a climb to a new location.
The retail business where those with a passion for kicks can buy, sell, trade and consign has moved from the basement of the Struthers Building into a street-level spot.
Owner Spencer Cordeiro has moved it to 4 N. Colville St. in the space previously occupied by TMACS, which moved just north of that spot into its cornerstone location at the Showroom on Colville.
Soft opening of the new space took place last week and over the weekend.
A grand opening is in the works for the sneaker and streetwear boutique that specializes as a sneaker hub for new, used and hard-to-find shoes.
According to the business’s social media posts, more than 15 pairs of shoes will be released Thursday at the shop, in addition to other items.