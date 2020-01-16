Six promoted at Baker Boyer Bank

Baker Boyer Bank has announced the promotions of four employees to vice president and two to assistant vice president.
Those achieving vice president status are Michelle Conner, Cathy Schaeffer, Mario Delgadillo and Anne Sumner. The new assistant VPs are Dana Evans and Heather Dixon.
“Seeing the growth of these individuals is a testament to our culture of nurturing talent within the bank and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Baker Boyer President and CEO Mark Kajita in the announcement.
Conner, family advisor, has been with the bank 24 years. In her current position, she coordinates the team that helps clients achieve their life and financial goals. She is also a certified wealth strategist.
Schaeffer, family advisor, has been at Baker Boyer for just over two years. The Washington State University graduate has a master’s in agricultural economics. She attained the certified financial planner designation from the CFP board and has taken the lead in the training process for new employees.
Delgadillo is regional business lending manager after starting with Baker Boyer in 2016 on the business advisor team. In his current role, he leads the Walla Walla business banking team and co-leads the same programs for Yakima and Kennewick. He has a business degree from California Baptist University and more than 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and Department of Homeland Security.
Sumner is head of operations for Baker Boyer asset management. She joined the company last June after working in health care leadership. She has her nursing degree from University of Illinois at Chicago and a master’s of business administration from Northwest Nazarene University.
Evans is a credit administration officer who started with the bank in 2016 as a business advisor. Her focus now is lending policy, regulatory work and special assets. She graduated from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota before earning her law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.
Dixon, digital support manager, joined Baker Boyer in 2007 as a personal banker by phone in the contact center. She worked through numerous positions, including lead retail banking telephone rep and assistant branch manager of the contact center.
