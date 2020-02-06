'Show Some Love' promotion entices shoppers downtown

During a holiday season known for romance, downtown Walla Walla businesses are asking customers to “Show Some Love.”
That’s the theme of a merchant promotion designed to entice shoppers to support local businesses with a special drawing. The winner will receive a gift certificate from each of the participating vendors.
The promotion runs through Feb. 13, with the drawing on Valentine’s Day.
One entry per $25 spent at each store — up to four entries per place — will get folks’ names in the drawing, though those who want to participate can also simply ask for an entry form.
Receipts should be taken to the Visit Walla Walla kiosk on Main Street, next to Mark Ryan Winery, by 5 p.m. Feb. 13, instructions say.
Participating businesses are: LavedaMae Boutique, Uniquely Walla Walla, Sivana, Bright’s Candies, Falkenbergs Jewelers, Marla June’s Clothing, Yamas Greek Eatery, iLori Clothing, Walla Walla Bread Co., Tra Vigne, Main Street Furniture Co., Sweetwater Paper & Home, Morrell Family Wines, 35th+Butter, Trove Home & Vintage Goods, Henry Earl Estate Wines, Epicurean Kitchen by TMACS, Allegro Cyclery, and SHIFT Boutique.