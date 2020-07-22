Leadership at Walla Walla-based philanthropic organization Sherwood Trust has promoted from within to name Julia Leavitt as the new program director.
Sherwood CEO Brian Hunt made the announcement last week.
“Julia’s local nonprofit work experience gives her a great perspective on learning opportunities and how the Trust can best support a focused and thriving nonprofit sector here,” Hunt said in a news release. “She brings a level of passion to her work that is inspiring and is matched by her knowledge and commitment to always be engaged to learning.”
Leavitt joined Sherwood Trust in November 2019 as as the program manager. As program director, Leavitt will have responsibility over the trust’s programming and education, including the Nonprofit and Community Learning Center, the annual Community Leadership program, and ongoing communications.
Leavitt also helps support the Trust’s local grant-making programs.
“Sherwood Trust is a learning organization,” Board President Chuck Fulton said in the release. “Julia’s promotion to program director supports our growth as we work to support regional nonprofits and the communities they serve.”
Leavitt graduated from Whitman College in 2009. She earned a certificate in early childhood education from Walla Walla Community College in 2018.
Prior to her time at Sherwood Trust, Leavitt was executive director for The Kids’ Place, a nonprofit childcare and preschool in Walla Walla. She also worked as an intervention specialist at Blue Ridge Elementary School, and in bilingual education at Blue Ridge and for College Place Public Schools.
Leavitt has also spent time with Commitment to Community as a program director and neighborhood organizer.