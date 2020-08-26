Sherwood Trust has selected 45 people to participate in its 2020 Community Leadership Program.
Participants were selected from applications over the summer. The group will begin lessons in September, and the program will culminate with a collaborative project next summer.
The list of participants can be found at sherwoodtrust.org/clp.
The hands-on program is designed to help participants develop community and organizational leadership skills.
Participants are not charged for the course and all applicants were considered regardless of leadership experience.
"(COVID-19) has exposed deep systemic inequalities, particularly racial inequality,” Program Director Julia Leavitt said in a news release. “Now more than ever, we need to work together for the common good. I look forward to learning from this group of local leaders.
"We have a group of people who are talented as well as diverse in many ways, including leadership and life experience, age, race, gender, and more."
This year's trainers are Becky Waggoner-Schwartz and Christian Velasquez-Rivera with support from Jessie Katon.
The program has existed for 16 years. It is run in collaboration with Rural Development Initiatives of Eugene, Oregon.
This year's classes will be offered online.