A second Walla Walla tasting room for Mark Ryan Winery opens today at The Showroom on Colville.
The Annex by Mark Ryan brings a rock ’n’ roll vibe to a 700-square-foot space at 60 N. Colville St., according to an announcement from the winery.
The business features glass and bottle service with labels from the Mark Ryan family of wines. Wine tastings will be offered in the near future, the announcement said. Current service is by reservation.
The new tasting room is a five-minute walk from the Mark Ryan Winery tasting room at 26 E. Main St.
Established in 1999 in Woodinville by Mark Ryan McNeilly, the business has grown to include the Board Track Racer line, NumbSkull brand, the Lu & Oly series and Megan Anne Cellars.
Those who plan to explore The Annex space can view the operations safety protocols. The space is open Thursday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.