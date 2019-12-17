Second building complete and full at Blue Mountain Station

DAYTON — The long process of constructing a second building at Blue Mountain Station is complete, and tenants have filled the space, the Port of Columbia said Monday.
Three years after construction first began, the space known as Building Two was completed and a permit of occupancy was issued in October.
The two new tenants — Blue Mountain Hemp Company and Cedar Rain Spirits — are expected to generate between four and 10 new jobs for the Columbia County area, the Port said.
Blue Mountain Hemp is leasing 4,500 square feet for a hemp-processing operation.
Cedar Rain Spirits, which specializes in cold brew coffee liqueur, green tea liqueur, traditional coffee liqueur, and vanilla vodka, occupies the other 1,500 square feet.
The addition of the two operations brings the number of small businesses at Blue Mountain Station to nine, the Port announcement said.
The first building for the campus, the Artisan Food Center, opened in 2014.
Construction on Building Two began two years later. Tucannon Development completed the shell of the building on land leased by the Port.
But construction stalled, and the Port purchased the building in late 2018, the announcement explained. From there, Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson served as general contractor to complete the project.