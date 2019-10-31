Slopes meet suds when Bluewood joins forces with Burwood Brewing Co. to kick off ski and snowboard season.
The “Blurwood Snow Party” takes place this evening, 5-9, at Burwood’s Airport District location, 1120 E St.
The event is a chance for mountain lovers to pick up their season passes and get their photos taken for them while also raising money for the Bluewood Ski Patrol and without having to travel outside of Walla Walla.
This is the second year for the event, but it’s happening one month earlier than the inaugural Blurwood in 2018. That’s because the first snow has already fallen at Bluewood.
Here’s what’s on the agenda: A special release from Burwood of its Foggy Goggles beer will raise funds for ski patrol. For every Foggy Goggles beer sold, Burwood will donate $1 to the cause.
Those who have already ordered season passes will be able to pick them up. Those who arrive by 8 p.m. can get their photos taken. Guests can have their passes in time for opening day.
Blurwood also features food and games with the Why Not Pizza truck pulled outside. Hourly drawings and chances to win a $299 value winter service package from McCurley Integrity Toyota will be offered.