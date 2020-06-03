Three Walla Walla wine students have been selected for scholarships from the Washington Wine Industry Foundation.
The Foundation, which helps with solutions for the industry’s challenges, has announced $48,000 in scholarships to 13 students pursuing careers in the wine industry.
Among them are students of Walla Walla Community College's enology and viticulture program: Emily Wolff, who is also a vineyard intern and tasting room associate at College Cellars; Bailey Weisinger, drawn to Washington from California to work harvest in Sunnyside and since moved to Walla Walla, where she has also worked at Walla Walla Vintners; and Charles “C.J.” Augustine, who left his home in Washington, D.C., to pursue a dream of becoming a winemaker and works at Brook and Bull Cellars in addition to working on a barbera winemaking project at College Cellars.
The scholarships come from four funds.
Six students, including Wolff, received a total of $11,000 from the Walter J. Clore Scholarship, established by the Washington Winegrowers Association in 1997 to honor the pioneering vintner for which it is named.
Eleven students, including Weisinger and Augustine, were awarded $30,000 in Foundation Fund Scholarships, established in 2013 by an endowed fund by the foundation board.
Two students were awarded a total of $6,000 from the Horse Heaven Hills Wine Growers Scholarship, established in 2005 to promote education of Washington’s grape growing and wine producing industries.
One student received a the auto-renewing $1,000 George and Susan Carter Scholarship, established in 2017 as an endowed fund honoring Washington State University researcher and winemaker George Carter and his wife, Susan.