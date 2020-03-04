Revelry Vintners follows Top Red Wine honors with auction lot record

Walla Walla winery Revelry Vintners took the top honors in the red wine category among the 2020 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.
The event was part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston.
Revelry won for Top Red Wine with its 2015 vintage of Revelry Vintners D11 Cabernet Sauvignon.
The 2020 competition took place in November at Houston’s NRG Center. More than 3,500 entries from almost 1,200 wineries in 19 countries — France, Bulgaria, Italy, Israel, Argentina, South Africa, among them — were judged in the competition.
Revelry owner and winemaker Jared Burns traveled to accept the award, a custom-made trophy saddle.
As part of the celebration, he attended Sunday’s Rodeo Uncorked! Gala Auction, where a 9-liter case of his award-winning wine was purchased for a record-setting $105,000, the winery announced.
“I am honored to be recognized in the company of so many great wines and wineries,” Burns said in a prepared statement.
“I grew up on a working cattle ranch in Eastern Oregon. I loved every facet of it. I was fortunate to be able to compete in rodeos throughout the Northwest in roping. I won a handful of trophy bundles, but I never did win a saddle - until now.”
The entry into the competition marked a return for Burns, who won multiple awards at the 2016 competition and knew he eventually wanted too vie for a top prize.
“There was no doubt in my mind our 2015 vintage of Revelry Vintners D11 Cabernet Sauvignon would show well against the best wines in the world, so much so it is the only wine we submitted,” he said.
The wine is part of Revelry’s AERIAL Series, a collection of wines that has all scored over 90 points in every vintage produced so far.
“These days I spend more time in the vineyards and winery than at the ranch,” Bruns said. “The same things I learned at the ranch are true in winemaking — dedication, hard work, striving for perfection, showing patience and compassion, and being strong stewards of our land and water. Washington is an amazing place to grow grapes and make wine; the D11 Cabernet Sauvignon truly showcases all of this.”
The winery was founded in 2005. It operates on 20 acres of farmland, sourcing grapes from vineyards throughout the Columbia Valley. The tasting room, 3798 Peppers Bridge Road, is open daily.