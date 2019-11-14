Reveal wine auction coming next April

Dates and details for the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance’s spring auction have been released.
The fifth annual Reveal Walla Walla Valley Wine futures auction, an invitational event for trade and private collectors, takes place April 19 and 20, the organization announced.
The auction has developed into a major fundraiser for the nonprofit alliance that markets the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area. For the second year, a portion of funds raised will also go to scholarships for the next generation of wine growers and winemakers at the Walla Walla Community College Institute for Enology & Viticulture.
The auction features unique, small-lot wines from the Walla Walla Valley AVA and the sub-appellation, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater.
“The 2019 auction yielded tremendous growth with an average lot price increase of sixty-five percent from 2018 to 2019, clearly indicating the interest to acquire these highly desirable one-of-a-kind wines,” said Robert Hansen, wine alliance executive director, in a prepared statement. “As we head into the fifth year of Reveal Walla Walla Valley, we are excited to see what the future(s) hold.”
Wineries, he said, are planning to showcase the 2018 vintage. Participating wineries are Abeja, Amavi Cellars, College Cellars of Walla Walla, Corliss, DAMA Wines, Doubleback, Dunham Cellars, Dusted Valley Vintners, Gifford Hirlinger, Gramercy Cellars, Kontos Cellars, L’Ecole N° 41, Lagana Cellars, Leonetti Cellar, Otis Kenyon Wine, Pepper Bridge Winery, Seven Hills Winery, Tamarack Cellars, Tertulia Cellars, Tranche, Valdemar Estates, Walla Walla Vintners and Woodward Canyon.
The event schedule includes the invitation-only Reserve Tasting and Welcome Dinner on Sunday, April 19. That will be followed Monday with auction activities in Corliss Estates’ winery. Participants can taste barrel samples of the lots and bid during a live auction overseen by Fred Northup Jr. Those interested can inquire at info@wallawallawine.com.