Quirk Brewing brings the good vibes for annual Tiki Week

Neon lights, tropical decor and tunes from The King. Quirk Brewing is bringing Island Life to its Airport District tap house for Tiki Week 2020.
The eight-day event transforms the brewery into a tiki bar, and it starts tonight, owner Troy Robinson said.
For the next week a different event or theme will be highlighted each day, bringing good vibes to guests. Finest beach attire is encouraged, Robinson said.
Here is the schedule of events:
Tonight, 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Richland band Naughty Pine brings a mix of lover’s rock and high-energy reggae to the tap room at 425 B St. Guests pay no cover charge.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Swag Sale all day. Tiki Week T-shirts and some of the brewery’s “vintage” swag will be on sale at discounts.
Sunday, Feb. 23: Karaoke at Quirk, 6-9 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 24: Big Kahuna Discount, 4-8 p.m. Three crowler cans cost the price of two.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Tiki Trivia, 6-9 p.m. The trivia night brings a tropical twist to each of the rounds’ themes. Prizes will be given to first- and second-place teams.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Industry Night, 4-8 p.m. Quirk will serve $4 pints and $2 off crowlers for folks in the beer/wine/service industries.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Dessert Potluck. Guests can bring a homemade dessert—tropical, or otherwise—to share with others.
Friday, Feb. 28: Tiki Party. The final day of the celebration week will include a shindig with prize opportunities of Quirk gear and gift certificates.