Purl2 , a sewing and knitting shop at 27 W. Main St., takes knitting into the here and now.
Instructors from the business will offer free virtual knitting groups via Zoom, 1-3 p.m. each Sunday. More information about the virtual courses can be found at ubne.ws/purl2class.
The class will be taught by Tamara Holloway, who joined the shop last year, according to a social media post.
The first session with Holloway starts Sunday and is scheduled to run weekly through May 17, according to an email newsletter from the company.
"... We really miss seeing your faces, hearing about your projects, helping you out of a sticky spot, and everything about being in the shop in general," Purl2 owners wrote in the email. "We can't wait to see your faces!"
Despite the shop's closure, co-owner Leah Sandven has stayed busy, sewing up a storm to help with local mask-making efforts, according to the email.