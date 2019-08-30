As Whitman College students return to campus for the school year, many of them are also available to get to work for local businesses.
Businesses interested in hiring a Whitman student to work on a project during the 2019 fall semester or the academic year can connect through the college’s online job and internship board, Handshake.
The online board is employer managed and allows users to enter, edit and post openings for paid jobs and internships at Whitman and other organizations, according to an announcement.
For those to whom funding is a concern, options are available for Washington State Work Study students and for funding/grants provided through Whitman for students who have secured high-impact unpaid internships.
For the former, more information can be obtained through Financial Aid Counselor Karri Mickelson at mickelka@whitman.edu.
Those interested in accessing the latter should know the program is student-driven, and students apply for funding after securing an unpaid internship through a competitive process. Businesses can upload unpaid internship postings to Handshake for students to respond, the announcement explained. Those awarded grant work are available 70 hours during the semester and 140 hours per academic year, starting late September.
The deadline for students to apply for internship funding is Sunday, Sept. 22.
For questions about internships, reach Mitzy Rodriguez, rodrigmy@whitman.edu and Kim Rolfe, rolfekb@whitman.edu. For technical about Handshake, call 527-5183.