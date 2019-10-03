If you want to take off from the Walla Walla Regional Airport next year, you’d better plan to have your REAL ID.
Airport Manager Jennifer Skoglund has been spreading the word about the timeline for a changeover in identification requirements.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, all air travelers must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license or other acceptable forms of identification — passport or U.S. military ID — to fly in the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. Those unable to verify their ID will not be allowed to enter TSA checkpoints or fly.
In the state of Washington, an Enhanced Driver’s License is considered an acceptable alternative to a REAL ID-compliant card.
Further emphasis went out Tuesday from the Department of Homeland Security.
“This is an important step in enhancing commercial aviation security and we urge travelers to ensure they have compliant documents,” said Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin K. McAleenan in a prepared statement. “DHS is committed to working with states as they continue their efforts to issue REAL IDs to Americans.”
The agency is working with all states and territories to provide help to achieve compliance by the October 2020 deadline.
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 on the recommendation of the 9/11 Commission. It’s intended to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. It prohibits federal agencies from accepting the official purposes licenses and ID cards from states that do not meet the standards. In addition to boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, the purposes include accessing federal facilities and entering nuclear power plants.
An enhanced ID in Washington costs $78 for six years. Upgrading a standard ID to enhanced is $4 per year for the time remaining on the standard license, according to the state Department of Licensing.