Port of Columbia quashes Columbia Pulp rumors

Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson says she wants to quash rumors that one of Columbia County’s newest and largest employers is closing.
Dickinson said at Tuesday’s Columbia County Economic Development Steering Committee meeting she is aware of rumors circulating around the community that Columbia Pulp is closing for good.
“That’s just not true,” Dickinson said. “Those kinds of rumors are bad for our community.”
Columbia Pulp, a company that is billed as the world’s first tree-free market pulp mill, is represented at the committee meetings.
They have said in recent weeks the company is continuing to go about a restarting plan, but nothing has been implemented yet.
The last official announcement from the plant that employs about 100 people was April 1, a few days after operations were suspended.
CEO John Begley said the decision, following the state’s guidance, was the best option at the time.
It came five months after production started.
Since then, Columbia County has entered Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan.
In Phase 2, manufacturing was allowed to resume with certain requirements in place.
Columbia Pulp managers told the Lewiston Tribune this month the company is aiming for an opening in late July with an improved workflow that could “remove bottlenecks.”
Dickinson said people allowing the rumors of the closure to spread are causing undue panic in the community.
“People who work there get nervous, people who are suppliers get nervous,” Dickinson said.
“It really does create anxiety when those rumors are spread.”