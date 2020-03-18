Jennifer DeLannoy

DeLannoy

 Courtesy photo

A new economic development coordinator has joined the Port of Columbia.

Jennifer DeLannoy was introduced via teleconference Tuesday during the Port’s monthly Economic Development Steering Committee meeting.

DeLannoy succeeds Kathryn Witherington, who left the post for a move as executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.

According to a brief announcement from the Port of Columbia, DeLannoy’s background is in retail management and finance.

She joins Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson in the Columbia County office and Kelly Hinds, who started January as the Port’s administrative assistant.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Vicki covers business and economic development, including tourism, the Port of Walla Walla and the Strictly Business column, as well as features. She has been reporting for the Union-Bulletin since late 2001.