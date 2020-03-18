A new economic development coordinator has joined the Port of Columbia.
Jennifer DeLannoy was introduced via teleconference Tuesday during the Port’s monthly Economic Development Steering Committee meeting.
DeLannoy succeeds Kathryn Witherington, who left the post for a move as executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
According to a brief announcement from the Port of Columbia, DeLannoy’s background is in retail management and finance.
She joins Port Executive Director Jennie Dickinson in the Columbia County office and Kelly Hinds, who started January as the Port’s administrative assistant.