Internet service provider PocketiNet has partnered with College Place Public Schools to set up free Wi-Fi hotspots in two school parking lots.
Available daily, the spots will be active as long as social distancing is required, an announcement said. The hope is to keep students — and others in the community — connected to online resources through the College Place High School stadium parking lot off College Avenue and Davis Elementary’s upper parking lot off Southeast Ash Street.
Similar to a hotspot PocketiNet created in its own Walla Walla parking lot, the service is open to all and available 6 a.m.-8 p.m. No password is necessary to access the extra high-speed connections handy for uploading, downloading or sending large files. Devices can be connected at “PocketiNet Hotspot – Free.” Each device logged in will be limited to three hours of internet connection per day on the hotspot. Guests to the property are asked to remain in their vehicles.
College Place Superintendent Jim Fry said the “gift” to families is an example of the community coming together. “With this service, all of our students will be able to access online learning,” Fry said in the announcement.