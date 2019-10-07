A boutique specializing in plus-size clothing will pop up temporarily on Main Street just in time for the holidays.
Laveda Mae Boutique is a joint venture of marketing professional Betsy Hadden and nurse practitioner Traci Krebs.
They plan to introduce their business early November as a temporary tenant through the end of the year in the spot formerly occupied by 35th+Butter.
That store relocated just a few blocks west to 15 E. Main St. this year.
Hadden said the original vision was to launch the business — a side operation for the two friends — through pop-up events and special shows. But an opportunity to occupy the space presented itself.
The vision with Laveda Mae Boutique, she said, is to offer “big and beautiful sizes” from large up to 6X in some items.
The largest sizes will be limited. The hope is to offer a local resource for affordable clothing.