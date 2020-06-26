Safeway

The two Safeway stores in Walla Walla are due for remodels this summer.

Not to be outdone by its sister store across town, the Safeway store on Plaza Way is also getting a makeover.

A spokesperson for Alberstons, Safeway's parent company, said the store will get some freshening up.

"We will be updating both the meat and produce departments," Communications Director Jill McGinnis said of the store at 1600 Plaza Way. 

Two weeks ago, Steve Wenzel, store director at the Safeway at 215 E. Rose St., said that location would be getting a similar makeover, which McGinnis verified.

The Plaza Way facility will likely be completed by the end of July, McGinnis said. Wenzel didn't know when updates at Rose Street would be done, but he said it was intentionally planned to be finished before The Lodge Apartments open next door. That project is slated for completion next February next year.

McGinnis said decorations at each store will be redone, "to provide a brighter and more festive feel."

Also of note, McGinnis said the store will add a "Drive Up & Go" feature with the remodel, which will allow curbside grocery pickup.

"The entire store will be reset to update all categories," McGinnis said. She said the store is seeking to include the "most current trends" for customers.

It's certainly not the first renovation for the Plaza Way location. Aerial photos from the Bygone Walla Walla project show a much smaller store at the Plaza Shopping Center in 1964.

