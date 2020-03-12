Clark-Arias Physical Therapy is getting in the swing of golf season.

The firm that specializes in sports and orthopedic therapy, post-operative rehabilitation, vestibular and balance rehabilitation, and work-related and motor-vehicle injuries hosts a free hourlong talk Tuesday on strategies to avoid golf injuries.

The talking points include specific stretching and strengthening exercises, golf swing characteristics, and physical deficits that could contribute to injuries.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the business, 275 W. Tietan St.

