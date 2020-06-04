A derelict Shell station on Dayton's West Main Street has been purchased and will be remodeled by Pelican Fueling Inc. of Pasco.
Port of Columbia Executive Director Jennie Dickinson said the company plans to convert the building's repair shop into a larger convenience store and then convert the convenience store into a seating and eating area.
Dickinson said the company has always wanted to invest in the Dayton area.
Pelican Fueling Inc. is owned by Dan Hatch of Pasco. The company bought a derelict Texaco station in Walla Walla last year on East Isaacs Avenue and renovated it.