Two insurance companies awarded Pepper Bridge Winery of Walla Walla funding that enabled the business to donate gift bags of wine and water bottles to staff at Blue Mountain Action Council.
The winery south of town at 1704 J B George Road was given a donation by Chubb Insurance in conjunction with HUB International, according to a news release.
The money was encouraged to be used to give back to a community organization of the business’s choice.
Winemaker Jean-François Pellet immediately thought of BMAC, according to the release. He turned the donation around into gift bags full of his 2019 sauvignon blanc plus water bottles from Chubb. The bags were donated to every employee at BMAC.
Pepper Bridge noted in its announcment: “BMAC has been working tirelessly since the surge of COVID-19 has spread, but are not typically thought of when front-line workers are mentioned.”
The BMAC team was pleasantly surprised by the gifts.
“Our team has been surprised and delighted by these gifts,” said Tracy Parmer, manager of development and outreach for the nonprofit agency, in the release.
“Our front-line team at the food bank continues to work around the clock to distribute more meals than ever before.”
Parmer said before the pandemic, the organization distributed about 4,000 meals per day from its warehouse.
Since the onset of COVID-19 about mid-March, demand has tripled for the food bank’s services, she said.
She also noted how the additional staff are still working to tackle big issues such as housing for seniors, veterans, youth and families, despite “overwhelming circumstances.”
“Your generosity graced us at such an amazing time,” Parmer said. “We will only continue to get busier and you’ve helped us stop and celebrate our team with this lovely token of appreciation.”
BMAC Food Bank Director Jeff Mathias and his team received the delivery a couple of weeks ago, along with other BMAC staff members.