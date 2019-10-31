MISSION, Ore. — As expansion of an entertainment center progresses at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, operators are helping provide updates for guests navigating the property.
Additional parking spaces have been added in excess of the 338 spaces consumed by the construction, said Wildhorse CEO Gary George in an announcement Thursday. The 537 spaces added will ultimately offer more parking than before.
“It was important to first accommodate our guests by replacing the parking spaces absorbed by the development,” George said in the announcement.
As the nearly 49,000-square-foot entertainment center construction moves forward, new parking areas can be accessed to the north, along Wildhorse Boulevard, and to the south, along Kusi Road. More parking is also expected east of the Rivers Event Center as weather allows.
When it’s complete, the entertainment center will offer a 24-lane bowling center, a food court with four storefronts, and a 2,500-square-foot arcade with more than 30 games. The bowling center will have eight boutique lanes and 16 standard lanes, plus a beverage/snack bar, private party rooms and lockers, the announcement said. It will allow bowling for competition or entertainment.
As part of the process, the development area adjacent to the Cineplex is heavily excavated with portions of the foundation poured.
A new entrance allows access for the Cineplex, arcade and Children’s Entertainment Center. The former entrance is not accessible. Instead, guests can enter on the opposite side between the Cineplex and Traditions.
Guests are encouraged to park in the new south parking area and follow signs to the entrance. Those who need ADA access should use the casino or hotel entrances. There is no ADA-designated parking in the south lot, and stairs guide guests to the new entrance.
Signage and maps will continue to be provided to help navigate the property.