Pacific Power reminds customers that the company has options for aiding with bill payments, in light of COVID-19-related economic hardships.
The website pacificpower.net/billhelp lines out options for payment plans, payment reductions and bill deadline extensions, along with energy efficiency advice.
The company also issued a warning about potential scammers, which have been prevalent in the Northwest, according to a news release from the Portland-based utility provider.
“If you receive a call, text or email threatening to shut off your power unless you pay immediately, it’s a scam,” the release noted.
The company temporarily suspended disconnections in March when the pandemic made landfall in the U.S.
Energy assistance is available through Oregon Energy Fund or Project HELP in Washington and California. Pacific Power has pledged to match contributions to these programs two-to-one for those wanting to help others in the community, according to the release.