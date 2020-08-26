Pacific Power has extended its stoppage on late fees and disconnections for tardy payees until at least Sept. 30.
The Portland-based energy utility company made the decision to suspend penalties in March, just a few days before Gov. Jay Inslee's statewide moratorium was put in place, prohibiting utility companies from disconnecting customers from service while economic effects related to COVID-19 shutdowns remain.
Inslee's latest proclamation on the moratorium protects against late fees and disconnections through Sept. 1 or whenever the state emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 ends, whichever occurs first.
However, Pacific Power announced at the end of July an extension of its own moratorium for 137,000 Washington customers through the end of September.
According to a news release from the company, residential customers can participate in a 12-month payment plan with a lower monthly payment for the first four months or an equal payment plan with the current bill and any past due balances rolled into a fixed payment amount each month.
Commercial customers can have up to six months to pay any past due bills.
Customers can communicate with Pacific Power about payments at pacificpower.net/billhelp or call 888-221-7070.
Representatives also continued to warn of scammers actively targeting energy customers in the region. Calls, texts or emails threatening to shut off power unless without immediate payment are scams, the release noted.