Oregon's Occupational Safety & Health Administration has created an online training course to help employers comply with rules aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in the workplace.
The free, flexible course, “COVID-19 Training Requirements,” is designed to help employers meet employee training requirements found in Oregon OSHA’s temporary rule addressing the risks of COVID-19 in the workplace, an OSHA release stated.
The rule is expected to remain in effect until May 4 and requires employers to comply with employee training requirements no later than Dec. 21.
The course is available in English and Spanish and takes about an hour to complete. It provides a training overview and illustrates the signs, symptoms and spread of the virus as well as how to reduce its hazards through physical distancing, face coverings, sanitation and proper ventilation.
For more details, visit osha.oregon.gov.