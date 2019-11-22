Operation Santa enlists help for the holidays through Postal Service program

The U.S. Postal Service is enlisting “elves” across the country to help answer letters to Santa from low-income kids.
A new website from the USPS allows people to see letters where kids ask for items. The program is known as “Operation Santa.” In previous years, individuals, companies and families could “adopt” the letters and grant wishes. But that option was only available in a limited number of communities, according to an announcement this week.
This year, the program has been taken online, so that people all over can browse the letters and choose if they want to help make the wishes come true.
The site went live early this week. Letters, the Postal Service said, can be adopted from every city in the country through USPSoperationsanta.com.
Tax-exempt charity “Be an Elf” is helping. Through another site — BeAnElf.org — created by head “elf” Patrick Reynolds, tips are offered on the process and new volunteers can learn more about how to support the program. That program is not affiliated with the U.S. Postal Service but provides support for it.
Those who want to help answer letters can browse the letters, shop for the gifts, wrap the packages and send them through the post office by Dec. 21.