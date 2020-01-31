A new service at Providence Urgent Care allows patients to reserve a spot in line before they walk in the door.
The clinic located at 1025 S. Second Ave. introduces a new online service that shows wait times and allows patients to digitally reserve a spot in line, according to an announcement Thursday.
The concept is a switch for the walk-in clinic, where patients have traditionally arrived for non-emergency care without an appointment.
This new method, the announcement explained, improves convenience so patients in need of care don’t have to wait in the clinic lobby.
The process takes place online at providence.org/wwurgentcare. There, patients can see how long the wait is for an appointment. If they choose, they can click “Reserve My Spot” to be placed on the schedule.
The process does not secure a formal appointment, per se. Instead, it serves as a placement in line with a time estimate.
Patients will receive a text when they are next up in line. They can then arrive at Urgent Care for treatment.
Those who choose can continue to walk in, as they always have, the announcement said.