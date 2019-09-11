Community Bank is looking for outstanding teachers at the head of their classes.
The Joseph-based company is seeking nominations through the month of September for its new Apple Appreciation Awards.
The award is designed to honor teachers in the bank’s respective operating communities and offer support for school clubs.
The winning teacher in each town where Community Bank has a branch will receive an Apple Award and a $200 donation to the club or student organization of choice at their school.
Nominees must be active K-12 teachers through either a public or private school. Current and past students, co-workers and community members can make the nominations through Community Bank’s Facebook page. Fourteen teachers will win.