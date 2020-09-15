The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business achievement awards.
The Walla Walla Valley Business Awards Showcase presented by Baker Boyer Bank may not be the ceremony of years past, gathering an audience in the downtown lobby of the bank to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and nonprofit organizations. However, the Chamber plans to recognize the eight award categories, nominees and winners with a video series set to premier the first week of October.
Nominations for the awards are due by Sept. 24. They will be reviewed by an independent selection committee, the Chamber said. Finalists will be notified by staff.
The awards recognize outstanding achievement and contributions for individuals, groups and organizations that have demonstrated resilience, community commitment, leadership and strong business practices in the Walla Walla Valley, an announcement said.
The categories are: Agribusiness of the Year, Business of the Year, the Duane Wollmuth Catalyst Award, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Startup Business of the Year, Workforce Development Award, Woman in Business - Woman of Influence, and the Young Entrepreneur Award.
Information on the categories and nomination forms are available at the Chamber website, wwvchamber.com.