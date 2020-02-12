Nocking Point Wines' 'Hometown' blend supports flood relief

Walla Walla’s 2020 flood is an occasion that calls for wine. Sales of it, that is.
The owners of Nocking Point Wines said Tuesday they will dedicate 100% of the profits of sales of its Hometown Walla Walla Valley Red Blend over the next week for flood and disaster relief.
The effort was announced Tuesday on social media.
“Walla Walla is our home base, and the Valley has just experienced the worst flood on record since (1931),” the post said. “Homes have been evacuated, and the community is rallying together to help each other with the clean up. We want to help, and you can too!”
The red blend package is three wines. Those who purchase it within seven days of the post can use the code “WALLA” to receive free shipping. All profits benefit the cleanup.
Nocking Point Wines is the creation of “Arrow” actor Stephen Amell and businessman Andrew Harding, a 1995 Walla Walla High School graduate.
Fundraising efforts are nothing new for Nocking Point, a membership-based Airport District winery at 225 Aeronca Ave.
Operators of the family-owned business, which is managed by Harding’s sister, Sarrah Harding, regularly dedicate sales to help support those in need.
Its First Responders package is an example. After the 2019 shooting death of Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson, a fellow Wa-Hi classmate of the Hardings, the winery dedicated profits from sales to his family.
The operation creates ultra-premium wines, curated by celebrities and influencers and crafted in partnership with an array of winemakers. The wines can be purchased at the tasting room directly or through one of its membership clubs.
Its quarterly club served as the foundation for the operation. Members pay $99 a quarter and receive shipments of three wines, a bag of custom-roasted Walla Walla Roastery coffee and an exclusive T-shirt every three months, free of shipping costs.
Typically sold at $81, the “Hometown” package is now listed at $72 online for nonmembers.
Walla Walla winemaker Justin Wylie is behind the blend, an equal part syrah and cabernet sauvignon. This particular wine was released Dec. 1, 2018.
Dubbed “an ode to Walla Walla,” it is described as having “ripe cherry flavors and a round, smooth palate,” ideal for sharing with good friends and family. Production was 700 cases.
Funds will be donated to The Flood Disaster & Relief Recovery Fund by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Learn more online at nockingpointwines.com or call 509-524-8496.