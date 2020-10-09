A new partnership for Walla Walla’s Nocking Point Winery is a slam dunk.
The winery known for its celebrity collaborations has announced its first sports partner, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“This is a really proud moment for us here at Nocking Point. As huge sports fans ourselves, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the Cavaliers and their talented and forward-thinking team,” said Nocking Point co-founder Andrew Harding in a prepared statement Thursday. “We can’t wait to share our perspective with Cavs fans and wine lovers in Ohio and beyond. Cheers to kicking off an incredible and engaging relationship with the Cavs, the city of Cleveland, and Cavs fans everywhere! Go Cavs!”
The partnership is a first, too, for the NBA team, whose “official wine of the Cavaliers” will also support a cause. A portion of proceeds from each purchase will be dedicated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Nocking Point, co-founded by Harding and actor Stephen Amell, operates at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
As with its other partnerships and in line with its model, subscribers from all over the world can sign on to receive shipments. In this case, the winery will launch a Cavaliers Curated Wine Club before the 2020-21 season
Subscribers will receive a co-branded box that will have Nocking Point wines with labels made by Cleveland artists. Cavs special merchandise will be included.
The relationship over wine has been built over the last several months between the organizations through virtual tastings, the announcement said. Included in the tastings was “Quarantine Wine,” the collaboration between Nocking Point and actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.
Participants in the tastings received wine deliveries at home and were invited to a virtual tasting with the winemaker, sharing details about the winemaking process, grapes, tasting notes and favorite pairings.
“Nocking Point has been so successful with its unique collaborations with celebrities, we jumped at the opportunity to be their first sports team partner and join forces with a renowned company founded on creativity, innovation and partnership,” said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers senior vice president of global partnerships, in the announcement.
As part of the partnership, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will feature a Nocking Point branded area on the street level concourse.
Nocking Point was also the presenting partner of Cavs social and digital content coming out of the team’s mini bubble in Cleveland earlier this month. Looking ahead, it will be part of an “Uncorked” segment with Cavs Legends on CavsHQ, the team’s magazine style program, and will have a digital signage presence throughout the FieldHouse at Cavs games.