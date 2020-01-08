You are the owner of this article.
No buyers emerge for City Center Motel's $1 buildings

City Center Motel
Weber Properties, the Eugene, Ore., limited liability company that owns City Center Motel, plans to proceed with permitting, abatement and demolition to redevelop the property.

 By VICKI HILLHOUSE of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

The City Center Motel appears destined for demolition.

A $1 price tag — plus the cost of relocation — on three of the five buildings didn’t draw any takers for the historic structures at Ninth Avenue between Main and Alder streets, Manager Robbie Betzler said.

The offer to sell the buildings at 637 W. Main St. was extended to the public in an effort to potentially repurpose the buildings and keep them from the landfill.

Building and property owner Weber Properties of Eugene, Ore., plans to clear the land and redevelop the highway commercial property. More specific plans have not been formally announced by the firm.

Owners offered the buildings for sale at the recommendation of the Walla Walla Historic Preservation Commission.

The buildings — two constructed in 1927 and three in 1929 — are old enough to qualify as historic in the community, but they don’t meet enough criteria to be included on state or national registries, city staff have said.

For decades the structures served as a destination for long- and short-term visitors coming into town.

Betzler said the next steps will include filing for permits and proceeding with abatement to tear down the buildings.

Vicki Hillhouse can be reached at vickihillhouse@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

