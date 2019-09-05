The Port of Walla Walla’s next Community Bus Tour rolls out next month.
The economic development agency has limited space for its latest tour of properties owned and marketed for sale or lease.
The free tour runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Participants are asked to wear close-toed shoes for the trip through multiple industrial properties. Lunch is provided, and guests must be at least 18 years old.
The tour starts in the conference room of the terminal building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport. It may include the airport and industrial park, Key Technology, the Dell Business Park, Refresco Corp., Burbank Industrial and Business Park and Northwest Wine Services.
To reserve a seat, call 525-3100.