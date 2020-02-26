Walla Walla’s wintertime parade tradition continues this year with a new sponsor.
Nelson Construction has stepped in to support the annual Parade of Lights that takes place early each December.
The sponsorship answers a lingering question that sprung with the announcement of the closure of downtown Walla Walla’s Macy’s store, the longtime sponsor of the parade.
The sponsorship has been valued historically around $3,000, according to Bonnie Bowton, who this month retired as executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation that coordinates the parade.
The money covers logistics of marketing, advertising and awards for the participants, which can number upward of 70 entries.
The parade is a tradition that runs the first Saturday in December in downtown Walla Walla. Each entry is adorned in lights for the nighttime parade. This year’s parade is slated for Dec. 5.