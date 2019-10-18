A new coffee shop is coming to College Place.
The Human Bean is in the works at 1195 E. Whitman Drive.
Construction of the 494-square-foot building development is led by Nelson Construction Corp. A tentative opening date is Feb. 3.
Owner/operator Jaime Humbert, a Milton-Freewater resident, said the drive-through espresso stand got its start in Ashland, Ore., in 1988 and began franchising in 2002. Ninety-seven locations operate around the U.S. Nearest locations to Walla Walla include Yakima, which welcomed its operation earlier this month as the third location in Washington, and Madras, Ore.
Humbert said the two-sided drive-through will include a walk-up window.
“What inspired me to open The Human Bean, besides the great coffee, was the mission to give back to the local community and to source farm-friendly direct trade coffee and ingredients responsibly,” Humbert said via email.
The menu will include coffee, espresso, Steve Smith teas, chai or mate lattes, real fruit smoothies, Italian sodas, energy drinks and more, she said. The array of food items will include Umpqua oatmeal, breakfast bagels/sandwiches, pastry items and protein bars.
Humbert anticipates a mobile app for users to view the menu, get rewards and make payments.
The Human Bean is also known for stewardship initiatives that have helped facilitate projects in communities where coffee beans are farmed, the company site explains.
“From our first project 1999 with Finca El Paternal in Guatemala, it was clear that we could positively affect farming communities while assuring long-standing sourcing relationships with some of the best coffee farmers in the world,” the site says.