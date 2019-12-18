New board and staff members join Walla Walla YMCA

The Walla Walla YMCA has announced the addition of three new board members and a director of community engagement.
Effective Jan. 1, Susan Blackburn, Chris Figgins and Dr. Samantha Kofler will serve on the volunteer board. Their service brings the number of board members to 16, the announcement said. Allison Carney has also joined in the community engagement role.
A few details about the new faces:
In her professional role Blackburn is chief executive of Providence St. Mary Medical Center. She has been with the operation more than 30 years. In 2011, she was promoted to chief operating officer after several years as vice president of Human Resources/Support Services. She is a Washington State University graduate.
Kofler, a Whitman College graduate, has her doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry. After that she entered a general practice residency program at the University of California San Francisco, where hospital dentistry was the focus. She previously was assistant clinical professor there and led the university’s participation in Project Homeless Connect, a program that provided access to vulnerable residents in need of vital services, such as dentistry. Before moving to Walla Walla, she practiced general dentistry in Seattle.
Figgins is president and winemaking director for Figgins Family Wine Estates. He succeeds his parents, founders of Leonetti Cellar, at the helm of the oldest winery in Walla Walla, where he has been since 1996. A horticulture graduate of WSU, he has been head winemaker since 2001. He also presides over all the Figgins Family Wine Estates viticulture operations, which includes six vineyards sites in the Walla Walla Valley. He has launched Toil Oregon, a small-production Willamette Valley Pinot Noir; FIGGINS, a single-vineyard east wine brand; and Lostine Cattle Company, all natural grass-fed beef operation.
Carney has a master’s in public relations and corporate communications from Georgetown University. She brings experience in nonprofit marketing, communications and community engagement and planning to the Y, the announcement said.