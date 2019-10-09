McCurley Intregrity Toyota is revving up its annual food drive at the Walla Walla dealership, 606 N. Wilbur Ave.
For the company’s 18th annual Octobertfest Food Bank — Food Drive, the dealership is in the midst of a monthlong food drive for the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank.
Nonperishable items are accepted through a collection bin in the showroom.
McCurley has established a $40,000 Food Bank donation goal for the month. According to an announcement, the amount raised will be the result of automotive sales at all of McCurley’s Southeastern Washington locations through October.
Last year’s efforts brought the company’s 17-year total of donated food to almost 862,000 pounds.