A KN95 mask.

Masks were made available for Milton-Freewater businesses, the Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce announced this week.

The KN95 masks were given to the city by Umatilla County Public Health to be distributed to any businesses that needed them.

Business owners still interested in getting masks are asked to call one of three numbers: 541-938-8233, or 541-938-8243 or 541-938-8242.

Owners will need to call and arrange to pick masks up at Milton-Freewater City Hall between 7:30-a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Oregon is following the same regulations as Washington in now requiring people to wear masks in public spaces, including all businesses, to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

