LOWDEN — L’Ecole No 41 has not only made Wine & Spirits Magazine’s list of Top 100 Wineries of the World for the 15th time, it also became only the 16th winery in the world to do it.
“This puts us right in the top of their very short list of ‘Premier Cru’ wineries, those that have won this award more than 10 times. We are fortunate to receive many awards and great scores, but this particular award speaks to our vision and aspirations,” L’Ecole owner/managing winemaker Marty Clubb said on the winery’s website. “We want L’Ecole to be known for reliability, consistency, and quality in every bottle, and it’s gratifying that the esteemed Wine & Spirits Magazine has recognized our hard work.”
L’Ecole is one of two Walla Walla Valley wineries to make the 2019 Top 100 list, released by the magazine Tuesday. Reynvaan Family Vineyards also made the listing.
Each year Wine & Spirits names its Top 100 winery picks. The list is winnowed by panels and critics through blind tastes of more than 11,000 wines from around the world, the magazine explained. The Top 100 are those with the highest scores and most consistent showing through the year.
“We took a different approach to our tasting this year by focusing on specific regions and delving deeper into them,” said Joshua Greene, editor of Wine & Spirits Magazine, in a prepared statement. “Our concentrated tastings led to fiercer competition among the great wines of the world to earn a spot in our Top 100. We’re excited to present them at the Top 100 Tasting, alongside chefs from our SF50 restaurants.”
The Top 100 Tasting is a celebration of the wines and a chance to meet the winemakers face-to-face. It takes place Oct. 10 in San Francisco, featuring food from the annual selection of Bay Area chefs and food purveyors.
Clubb intends to be there. He called the award “a tremendous honor for L’Ecole.” It comes just after learning that Clubb and L’Ecole winemaker Mike Sharon were named Winemakers of the Year by Seattle Magazine in its 2019 Washington Wine Awards issue.
“If we could be known for only one thing, I would want it to be our consistent high quality, vintage after vintage,” he said in a prepared statement. “It’s the primary reason for our continuing investment in vineyard development, and it speaks to not only excellence of the Walla Walla Valley and Washington State, but also to the commitment of our family, winery team, vineyard crew, and growers.”